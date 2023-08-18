The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the voters’ registration exercise for individuals who have reached the age of 18 will commence on Tuesday, September 12 to Monday, October 2, 2023, and will be conducted at all 268 district offices across the nation.

The Commission made this known at a press briefing in Accra dubbed, ‘Let the Citizen Know’.

The EC will, however, charge GHC10 for the replacement of voter’s ID card.

Addressing journalists, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, said, “The voter’s registration exercise will afford Ghanaians who have attained the age of 18 years, since the last registration of 2020 and others who are more than 18 years, but for various reasons couldn’t register during the 2020 registration exercise.

“The EC will embark on voter’s registration in all 268 district offices of the Commission. The exercise will be held from September 12 to October 2.”

Jean Mensa added that the District Level Assembly Elections will take place on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission disclosed that the elections will be conducted in all the 6,272 electoral areas in all districts except Nkoranza North and South in the Bono region.

According to Jean Mensa, elections will not be held in both districts until 2025.