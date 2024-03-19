The Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to sign the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill into Law.

He argued that, the issue of homosexuality is already prevalent in the country thus a Bill to counter it is unnecessary.

The presidential hopeful on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, questioned the benefits of enacting such legislation.

“What benefit are we going to derive from it when the President assents to it? No one has proved to support it, so why are people making a fuss about it? The President should just throw it in the dustbin. If that is the reason why Ghanaians will vote against the NPP, then so be it” he stated.

To Mr. Akpaloo, even if former President Mahama were to return to power, he would not sign such a Bill.

He pointed out the existing legal framework to deals with such issues thus assenting to the Bill will amount to duplication.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante has requested Parliament not to send Bill to President Akufo-Addo for his assent.

This request is in response to pending applications for an order of interlocutory injunction before the Supreme Court.

These applications aim to prevent Parliament from sending the Bill to the President and to restrain the President from assenting, pending the final determination of the matter.

READ SOME RELATED STORIES

Refrain from transmitting anti-LGBTQI+ bill to Akufo-Addo – Presidency to Parliament

I stand where the scripture stands – MOG Music on Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

Anti-LGBTQI+ bill: Akufo-Addo is smart enough not to assent – Kofi Jumah

Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Finance Ministry’s memo not advice for Akufo-Addo – Abena Osei-Asare

Mahama accuses Akufo-Addo of delaying anti-LGBTQ+ Bill signing due to dependency on foreign aid