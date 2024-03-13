The 2024 Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has linked President Akufo-Addo’s hesitance to approve the anti-LGBTQI+ bill to Ghana’s heavy reliance on foreign aid.

During his “Building Ghana Tour” in Accra, Mr Mahama while addressing religious leaders on Tuesday, March 12, outlined strategies to establish an economically self-sufficient Ghana, reducing dependence on foreign donors.

“Indications we are getting is that he [Akufo-Addo] says he won’t sign it because somebody has filed a suit with the Supreme Court so he has become entangled with some legal issues.

“This is just the reason for being self-reliant. If you are not self-reliant that is when people can dictate to you. If we were self-reliant nobody would come ask us to do this or do that and so one of the key economic policies we must pursue is self-reliance.”

President Akufo-Addo, in a meeting with members of the diplomatic community, expressed his intention to await the Supreme Court’s decision on the bill before making a final decision.

Previously, the Finance Ministry advised against endorsing the contentious bill, warning of potential repercussions on international financial assistance.

The bill, aimed at penalisng LGBTQ+ individuals and their supporters, has stirred significant controversy.

ALSO READ: