North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has accused the board and management of the Ghana National Petroleum Company Limited (GNPC) of increasing their allowances by up to 150%.

In addition, the MP is alleging that there are plans to raise the salary of the GNPC CEO.

He further claimed that the daily hotel rate for officials had surged from 400 to 1000 Dollars, Euros, or Pounds depending on their travel destination.

Also, the per diem for the Board Chairman had risen from 500 to 850, while for the CEO and other board members, it had increased from 500 to 700, also in Dollars, Euros, or Pounds depending on the travel destination.

In a statement on X formerly Twitter, Mr Ablakwa stated this was a betrayal of the Ghanaian people and gross insensitivity which cannot continue.

The MP has therefore announced plans to propose a new private member’s legislation to end this detrimental practice in the coming days.

When a government asks everyone to take financial haircuts due to the effects of their economic mismanagement, we don’t expect its officials to be approving for themselves fat increments in allowances.



