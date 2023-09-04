Joyce Bawah Mogtari (Esq.), an aide to former President John Mahama, has justified the latter’s statements that the Akufo-Addo-led government is appointing cronies to the judiciary.

Madam Mogtari has said Mr. Mahama has painted a clear picture of the reality on the ground.

She bemoaned how constitutional institutions have sunk into a level of partisanship and politicisation, adding the subject must not be taken lightly.

“This Akufo-Addo administration has become a paragon of partisanship more than the rule of law and fairness. In all the places you can think of, not all the people are there because of their professionalism,” she lamented.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, the legal practitioner cited the leaked audio on a plot to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare to buttress his point.

Over the weekend, Mr Mahama, while addressing a conference of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawyers accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of deliberately appointing most judges to the bench in order to have people who will do his bidding when he is out of office.

Mr Mahama emphasising the need for a balance in the judiciary called on NDC members to take up careers on the bench.

But setting the records straight, the aide stated that, Mr Mahama was referring to a subject of willingness.

She explained that, Ghanaians should not get the notion that NDC lawyers will just be called to the bench due to their political affiliations.

“Of course if they are well qualified why not? They will be subjected to the process of qualification, nomination and engagement.

“Currently the AG happens to be one of the youngest at the bar and is doing his work. In the past, NDC had Betty Mould Iddrisu, and Dominic Ayine who are some of the finest anywhere in the world so it will be about qualification and not just political affiliation,” she explained.

