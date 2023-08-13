Former President John Dramani Mahama’s Special Aide has questioned what she describes as the government’s continuous silence on the former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah’s scandal.

Joyce Bawa Mogtari says the silence leaves one to wonder if the government actually respects the Ghanaian people.

In a tweet on Saturday, August 12, the former Deputy Transport Minister said government has simply lost the fight against corruption.

According to her, any government that is serious about the corruption fight would have addressed the public on the issue.

“While we continue to wonder how an individual, a Minister of State, will keep such large sums of money at home, when she’s not known to have any other business, is it not surprising that the government has still not addressed the Cecilia Dapaah scandal?”

“This is unprecedented in our history,” she tweeted.

Sources at the Office of the Special Prosecutor on Thursday, August 10, disclosed the amounts of money in the frozen bank accounts of the former minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

The sources revealed that the OSP tracked $5 million that had hit the account over a period, along with GH¢48 million found in Cecilia Dapaah’s Prudential Bank accounts.

Also, it found GH¢1 million in investments and GH¢700,000 in cash in her Societe General account.

Details from Kissi Agyebeng’s Office have revealed that a cash amount of $590,000 was discovered during a search at her Abelemkpe home.

At the same residence, a sum of ¢2,730,000 in cash was found.

JoyNews understands the former Minister’s cedi and dollar accounts have been frozen by OSP pending further investigations.

The OSP on July 26, arrested Cecilia Abena Dapaah and conducted a search in her official residence at Cantonments after it emerged that two house helps had stolen huge amounts of money and some items from her home.

Her private residence at Abelemkpe in Accra, where the said theft reportedly took place between July and October 2022, was also searched.

OSP subsequently filed a motion to confirm the seized money it retrieved from the former Minister’s residence and to also confirm the frozen bank accounts.