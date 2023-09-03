Former President John Dramani Mahama has accused President Akufo-Addo and his government of piling the Judiciary with judges sympathetic to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Mahama insists the current government has deliberately and consciously appointed their cronies to the second arm of government.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 3rd Annual Lawyers Conference of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday, September 2, he said the party has done this to help them avoid accountability when they are out of office.

President Akufo-Addo

According to him, there are about 80 of such judges in the system, and the number may cross 100.

“Currently, the judiciary is packed with NPP-inclined judges because this government has carried out a deliberate policy of putting their people onto the bench.”

“He [Akufo-Addo] has appointed the biggest number of judges onto the bench, it is more than 80 towards 100 and counting. You can see what the current president has done.”

“He has packed the court, and we know they have packed the court because they want to avoid accountability after they have left office.”

The 2024 NDC flagbearer thus advised the party members to take up careers on the bench to balance the numbers.

He said that is the only way this anomaly can be corrected.

“So, I encourage some of you to look at careers on the bench so that we can balance out what the current situation is. We must be prepared as NDC legal persons to also go onto the bench so that we can balance out the judiciary,” he urged.