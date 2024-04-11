Liverpool face a huge battle to stay in the Europa League after suffering a shock home defeat to Atalanta in the quarter-final first leg at Anfield.

Former West Ham forward Gianluca Scamacca scored in each half, before ex-Chelsea player Mario Pasalic added a late third goal to ensure the Italians start as strong favourites to reach the semi-finals when the sides meet in next Thursday’s return in Bergamo.

Scamacca broke the deadlock in the 38th minute after Caoimhin Kelleher allowed his low drive to creep under him.

On a deeply frustrating night for below-par Liverpool, Darwin Nunez missed two big chances, while Harvey Elliott’s curling attempt struck the bar before dropping on to the post.

Mohamed Salah, who started on the bench, forced a fine save from visiting keeper Juan Musso after Kelleher had atoned for his error to stop the unmarked Teun Koopmeiners from doubling Atalanta’s lead.

The Reds were flat and lacked urgency in their play, and punished for some dreadful defending.

Scamacca took advantage of being left unmarked by doubling the lead with a crisp finish on the hour, while Pasalic’s 83rd-minute strike came after Ederson was afforded too much space to shoot and when Kelleher made a save, the Croatian snapped up the rebound.