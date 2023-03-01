CID Headquarters gets new image under DCOP Andoh-Kwofie's leadership

There was a time when the Ghana Police Headquarters enclave, which includes the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), wasn’t a typical and sociable environment, especially for people in trouble with the law.

Even so, as a command centre for the law enforcement service whose mandate is to protect lives and property, it has always served as a safe haven for law abiding citizens.

It has been the vision of the leadership of the Ghana Police Service to make the organisation more efficient and modern in recent years in order to deal with contemporary methods of public safety, crime prevention, law and order maintenance, as well as community engagement as a means of establishing public trust.

DCOP Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie is leading the CID through a major upgrade of both its operational structure and the general outlook of its Accra headquarters to enhance public image and build effective partnerships.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo pats DCOP Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie

As part of his vision to make the Police Service more effective, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently presented 100 pick-ups, 600 motorbikes, and six Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) to the Police Service for use by the Formed Police Units (FPUs) across the nation.

The presentation of the equipment, held in the presence of the police high command and other high powered government officials, including the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, also coincided with the commissioning of the National Police Headquarters facelift project, which has enhanced the general appearance of the command centre of the service.

The redesigned entrances to the renovated National Police Headquarters and adjoining CID Headquarters building, both visible from a distance, as well as improved landscaping in the front and the immediate surroundings, are hard to miss.

Reconstructed walls and pedestrian walkways, the use of its corporate colours and logos, as well as new outer reception are striking during the day and at night when the whole enclave is well illuminated to enhance security.

In acknowledging the role of the leadership of the Police Service in creating an improved environment, President Akufo-Addo said, “I dare say that if we were to rank all public buildings now, the Police Headquarters will most likely emerge as one of the best in terms of the appearance of the surroundings”.

Having a new commander in charge, a friendly and better equipped staff at the main entrance has also made the once-dreaded CID Headquarters a more welcoming place. As well as improving the morale of police personnel responsible for handling criminal cases, this will improve public perception and build trust and confidence among community members.