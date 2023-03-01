Although no Ghanaian was nominated for the 2023 NAACP awards, Ghana sure made an appearance at the event held on Saturday.

Emmy Award-winning actress and Abbott Elementary star, Sherly Lee Ralph, graced the annual event in a kente-styled dress.

She wore a custom-made gown by the renowned Ghanaian fashion house, Pitis GH. The gown is made from a bright orange kente print with ruffle sleeves, a bead-encrusted bodice and a kente print skirt with added brown detailing at the train and a mermaid-style silhouette.

Taking to her social media handles, the actress revealed that the husband and wife team at Pitis GH, Kabutey and Sumaiya, spent 1000 hours constructing the gown of beaded Kente cloth for her.

Also taking to their Instagram platform, Pitis GH wrote “no duty is more urgent than giving thanks. We’re truly grateful to @thesherylleeralph for wearing our gown to the @naacpimageawards and @ivycoco23 for styling it to perfection!”