Ghanaian media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, knows how to steal attention with her gorgeous look.

The serial entrepreneur never disappoints with her bossy-lady looks as she interviews veterans, rising celebrities, social media influencers and individuals doing exceptionally well in various fields.

In her latest Instagram reel, Delay wore smoky hot in a glittering long-sleeve dress that flaunted her cleavage.

Delay looked lovely in her sleek makeup, curly hairstyle and gold jewellery pieces.

