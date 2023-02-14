Popular media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, has entreated ‘singles’ not to observe a boring Valentine’s Day.

She made these statements while outlining her plans for this special day.

Delay, who hasn’t succumbed to the status quo, has taken to social media with a message to uplift the spirit of single women and men.

“Those who are single, and those who are not married we have created a WhatsApp group and I am the admin. We are single and we have accepted it. It doesn’t mean that we won’t observe Vals Day.

“I have ordered flowers for myself with a note attached to it that reads ‘From Deloris to Deloris’. because I love myself. If I don’t love myself, who will love me? You also need to love yourself, so that on Vals Day, you’ll order chocolates, cakes, or even shoes for yourself. Pamper yourself. As for me, I am self-pampered,” she maintained.