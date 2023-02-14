Second Minority Deputy Whip, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe Ghansa, has officially informed the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, about the demise of her mother.

Credit: Parliament of Ghana Facebook.

Speaker Bagbin, addressing Madam Ghansa’s family, praised her leadership skill.

Credit: Parliament of Ghana Facebook.

Mr Bagbin described the Ada Member of Parliament (MP) as a mother for all female MPs from the Minority side of the House.

On behalf of the Kanor family, the head announced the burial and final funeral rites would take place at Big Ada in the Greater Accra Region.

This, he explained, will be on 17th and 18th February 2023.

The MP’s mother, Janet Adzo Kanor, passed on on 15th January 2022.