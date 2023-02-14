The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has announced that its Cape Coast Branch remains open for business.

The Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly on Monday shut down the Central Regional capital’s SSNIT office.

SSNIT had reportedly not honoured payments since last year.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) was also closed down.

Essentially, the two companies owe the assembly a total amount of GH₵140,000.

But in a public notice, the Trust said it does not owe the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly and

has duly paid its property rate to the Assembly.

It, therefore, noted attempts by officers from the Metropolitan Assembly to lock up the office, temporarily interrupting business, was unfortunate.

SSNIT has assured Contributors, Pensioners and the public can access services at all the Trust’s offices, including the Cape Coast Branch as well as the available digital platforms – @ssnitghana.