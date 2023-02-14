The management of Christian Atsu has provided an update on the ongoing rescue mission in Turkey to locate the player from the tragic earthquake.

The former Newcastle United and Chelsea winger was a victim of the earthquake that hit Turkey last week and is still yet to be found after reports earlier stated he’s been seen and is currently at the hospital for treatment.

In a statement from Atsu’s agent, he disclosed that the rescue process by the Turkish officials as well as Hatayspor FK has been slow and called for more help to facilitate the process of recovering and saving his client and other people trapped in the rubble for the past nine days.

Read the full post as posted on Sports presenter, Saddick Adams’ Facebook wall:

STATEMENT FROM CHRISTIAN ATSU MANAGEMENT

It has been 9 days since the earthquake and we still have not located Christian.

I am at the quake site in Hatay with Christian’s family. The scenes are unimaginable and our hearts are broken for all the people affected.

During my time here we have been able to locate Christian Atsu’s exact room location, and we have found two pairs of his shoes.

Yesterday we received confirmation that thermal imagery was showing signs of up to 5 lives, however, I am told that the only real confirmation of life is through sight, smell and sound, and unfortunately we were not able locate Christian.

This is a difficult situation and we are extremely grateful to all the Turkish and foreign rescue teams, local civilians and volunteers for their efforts and response in rescuing survivors. However, we urgently need more resources, including a translator, on the ground. Things are moving incredibly slow and as a result of that many rescues are being delayed, and lives are being lost due to the lack of resources available to the workers.

It is unfortunate that the club is not on the ground with us, side by side, in the search for Christian. Their position and influence, accompanied with their local knowledge would be extremely helpful. We implore the President of the club and mayor of Hatay, Lütfü Savaş to provide additional resources to speed up the rescue efforts as a priority.