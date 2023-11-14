Member of Parliament for Ada constituency, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, is struggling to understand why flood victims in the area are not receiving the needed support.

About 6,000 persons are said to have been affected by the flood, with more than 700 of them currently being housed at safe havens, but Cudjoe feels the victims have been left to their fate.

She expressed her concerns after donating assorted food items and water to some island communities.

19 communities at Ada in the Greater Accra region are heavily impacted by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

Mrs Cudjoe says the area has a peculiar situation as the Volta River empties into the sea at the estuary, making these communities more susceptible to flooding.

More than 6,000 persons are affected, with over 700 of them at three different safe havens.

Madam Cudjoe is unhappy, feeling that affected persons have been left to their fate with little to no support coming in.

“The villages, some of them have mud buildings and they have collapsed, we have to come to their aid. Nothing is going on here because you cannot enter this water and work. This is where they work. All of them are here, they are not doing anything and hunger is now killing them. So all we need to do is to come to their aid,” she told journalists.

She appeals to the government, individuals, organizations, and groups to help the victims, mentioning a fund launched specifically to support those affected.

“People can contribute to support us. Some of them cannot come closer. They don’t have much to give but something small, we will appreciate.”

“I’m pleading. People should come and support us. And look at these houses that have collapsed, we have to get something for them and now they don’t even know where to start. We have to get some funding for them.”

The MP and her team visited island communities, including Tonyikope, Agamakope, Baitrenya, Adjim, and Twist Kewunor, delivering bags of sachet water, assorted food items, and clothes.

Some victims, after receiving water and assorted food items from the MP, are grateful but express concerns over the spillage.

These communities, apart from losing their sources of livelihood to the flood, also face pollution of their drinking water.

MP Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe encourages anyone touched by their situation to support directly or donate to the fund by dialing *203*0444#.