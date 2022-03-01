One of the Leaders in Parliament and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ada, Comfort Doyoe, has charged the police unit in charge of cyber crime to beef their activities with respect to impersonation.

The MP, speaking on the floor of parliament, decried the rate at which fraudsters use names of MPs to rob unsuspecting victims.

According to her, she has had reports of fraudsters supposedly offering job acquisition and recruitment into various services in the name of MPs.

“…they use our names and use so many means to get money in our names. There is a whole set-up. The poor people in the villages are suffering in the hands of these people. They send them messages like bring 500 cedis for jobs and you know these people do not even have internet to follow what is going on.”

The MP chastised the police for not doing enough, especially in the arrest of such criminals.

Madam Doyoe is worried that gradually, Members of Parliament are getting bad names for their failure to get the supposed recruitment, which they have no idea of.

Also, she revealed she personally apprehended one and handed him over to the police, but two years on, no update has been heard of.

“I used my aide and we arrested one and I sent him to the Kotobabi police station and they started working on it. I went to Police Headquarters to the cyber crime unit and two years on; 11th January to 2022, they are still doing investigation. Meanwhile, we arrested them with evidence”.

She, therefore, called on the police to fast track their processes in ensuring culprits face punishment accordingly.