The leader of the gospel music group ‘No Tribe’ has expressed disappointment over the exit of musician Nacee from the group.

Lord Bondzie says their split affected him to a significant degree and left him disappointed because “I did not envision it, and it was not one that I foresaw coming.”

Speaking to Fifi Folson on Joy FM’s ‘The Reason is Jesus’ on Sunday, February 27, one half of the former duo explained that their split was, however, not due to financial reasons.

“Nacee wanted to do his own thing. It affected me much. If I say it did not affect me, then I am trying to be a liar because that means he’s a non-entity in my life but we were very close. The only thing we cannot share between ourselves is a wife,” he recounted.

Lord Bondzie, who is currently on a solo mission, stressed that their separation has equally affected the business side of his ministry.

According to him, other services Nacee provided are not available to him.

“One can chase a thousand and two will chase 10 thousands. I don’t have a studio, so, in one way or the other, I have to start from scratch, and it is not easy. It’s been a long time I spoke to Nacee; he’s doing his own thing, and I’m also busy doing something else.

“We are having a lot of songs, but we haven’t touched them. That is what I am saying, only God knows [when next I will record a song with him in his studio].”

He expressed his readiness for a comeback with Nacee should the latter agree to do that.

“Even today, if he calls and says, ‘I think I made a wrong move so let’s do something, who am I?” he queried.