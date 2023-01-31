Entrepreneur and radio show host, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as ‘Delay’, has expressed her desire to start making babies.

After her supposed relationship with Amerado, many called on her to rather make her intentions known to the musician instead of expressing her feelings on social media.

Delay at the start of this year expressed genuine interest in finding life and possibly settling down.

Some fans have reacted to her latest post; check out her post below:

I’m ready love, let’s go get married – Delay

Cease fire – Delay tells Amerado over beef with Lyrical Joe

Delay, Amerado set tongues wagging as they perform together at her birthday bash