Ghanaian entertainer and skit creator, Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, widely known as Dr. Likee, has left his followers amazed by his stunning fashion choices.

In a departure from his usual attire of t-shirts and shorts, Ras Nene, as he is also known, took a bold step by donning a finely tailored suit for his latest photoshoot.

The renowned Kumawood actor, who holds numerous ambassadorial roles, exuded elegance in a three-piece checkered purple suit, complemented by suave brown leather shoes, worn sans socks.

Similarly, Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, often referred to as AKA Ebenezer, exhibited his fashion finesse by sporting a stylish round-neck, long-sleeve shirt paired with coordinating shoes for the shoot.

Notably, Ras Nene showcased his affinity for his preferred brown leather shoes while inviting his fans to weigh in and rate his new look.