Ghanaian actor and YouTube skit maker, Ras Nene, also known as Dr Likee, has rendered an unqualified apology to the management of Achimota Mall over a heated argument with the mall’s security.

In a release signed by his General Manager, Okodie, he stated that “team Ras Nene wishes to apologise to the management of the mall and its teaming supporters for the unfortunate incident.

“Our intentions remain to entertain Ghanaians always. Ghana is for all of us and we need peace and love to enjoy our motherland Love to all Ghanaians,” it added.

The apology comes after Ras Nene was caught up in an altercation with the security team at Achimota Mall in Accra on June 8.

Sources revealed that Ras Nene had previously obtained permission to shoot his skit at the mall. However, he was unexpectedly denied access by the security team, leading to a confrontation.

In collaboration with socialite Efia Odo, Ras Nene had planned an engaging skit that would entertain their fans.

The skit involved playful interactions and shopping scenes.

Unfortunately, upon their arrival at the Achimota Mall, the mall’s security team confronted and prevented them from shooting.

The security personnel responsible for maintaining order and protecting the mall’s premises, informed Ras Nene and Efia Odo that shooting skits without proper authorization was strictly prohibited.

Ras Nene refused to back down easily. He passionately argued his case, making reference to the incident involving Meek Mill at the Jubilee House, where the American rapper had access to capture photos and videos without restrictions.

Frustrated by what he perceived as double standard, Ras Nene engaged in a spirited debate with the security personnel, asserting his rights as a public figure and an entertainer.

Meanwhile, social media users have been sharing their thoughts on the incident, sparking further conversations about how public spaces are managed.