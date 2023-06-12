Former Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kojo Yankah, has kicked against the Statutes Review Committee’s latest proposal to extend the tenure of office for the FA presidency from two to three terms.

The limited tenure for the GFA Presidency was introduced by the Normalization Committee after ex-boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, served an unlimited term of office for 13 years.

However, current FA president, Kurt Okraku, is in the final year of his first term with elections expected to be held in October later this year.

Mr Yankah in an interview insisted that the decision from the Review Committee of the Ghana Football Association is not genuine.

“Is it that, they are doing it for themselves? Just immediately after the 8 years, or is it a long-term project, they want to bring?” the former Western Regional Football Association chairman told Citi Sports.

“If it is a long-term project and we implement it maybe in the next few years, like five or six years, it is fine. But if it is immediate, I don’t think it is proper.

“I think eight years is enough for any individual who wants to be the President of the Football Association to make an impact, that is to bring the Association to a level where everyone will be happy.

“We don’t need three terms, we don’t need it, I don’t support that.

It is unclear when the proposals will be submitted to FIFA and subsequently laid before members at Congress, but the FA has already engaged women’s league clubs, PFAG, and Division One League Clubs.

They are expected to meet Premier League clubs early next week as they continue with their consultations on the revised statutes.

The football governing body will hold its ordinary session of Congress on July 6, 2023, but it is not definite if these proposals would be part of the agenda for consideration and adoption.

