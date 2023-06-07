Coach Christopher Nimley has descended on Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kurt Okraku, accusing him of nepotism.

According to him, the current Football Association has disappointed the football circle.

Speaking on Adom TV on ‘Fire for Fire’, the Biochemist said Mr Okraku’s failure to apologise after Ghana’s poor performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon shows he is not the right person to lead the football ecosystem.

He added that he is confident that the football circles will vote out Mr Okraku in the next Ghana Football Association election which is expected to be held in October later this year and even if nobody shows interest to contest Mr Okraku, he will.