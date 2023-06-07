A former Western Regional Football Association chairman, Kojo Yankah, has declared his intention to contest in the upcoming Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential election.

The former FA Executive Committee member is set to come up against incumbent Kurt Okraku who will be seeking re-election when his mandate expires in October 2023.

“I’m officially declaring my intention to contest the GFA presidential election. It’s true, I, Kojo Yankah will contest for the GFA job in October,” the former journalist told Onua TV.

Kojo Yankah served as president of the Western Region FA for eight years.

Explaining his decision to contest the elections, Mr Yankah said there is no unity within the football ecosystem and he is the person to unite the football circles.

”There is a lack of unity and togetherness within football under this Kurt Okraku’s administration. There are other factors I will speak about in the coming days but for now, I have declared my intention to contest for the seat,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Program.

There’s no official roadmap yet for this year’s election expected to be held in October.

READ ALSO