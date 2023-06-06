Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton has invited Hamburger SV’s Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer to replace Inaki Williams who will miss the upcoming 2023 AFCON qualifying match against Madagascar.

The Athletic Club forward was named in Ghana’s squad for the game but pulled out with an injury to his right knee.

Williams in a social media post revealed that he has been playing through pain for some time now and would want to treat the pain.

Königsdörffer will join the squad in Accra when they commence camping on June 12 ahead of the qualifier.

He has scored eight times for Hamburger SV in the German Bundesliga 2, providing one assist in 32 games across the season.

The Black Stars will travel to Madagascar for the matchday five games which has been scheduled for June 18, 2023.