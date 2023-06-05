Atletico Bilbao’s forward, Inaki Williams, has withdrawn from the upcoming match against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier due to an injury.

The 29-year-old striker was included in Chris Hughton’s 24-man squad for the crucial game later this month, but he will be absent from the clash.

In a social media post, Williams revealed that he has been playing with persistent pain in his right knee and has decided to take a break to allow it to heal.

He expressed his commitment to resolving the issue and being fully prepared for the preseason.

Williams expressed regret for not being able to join his national team, Ghana, in the next meeting and assured that he will return if the coach deems it appropriate for future calls. He thanked everyone for their support.

Throughout the 2022/23 La Liga season, Williams had an impressive performance for Athletic Bilbao, scoring ten goals and providing three assists in 36 appearances.

Despite featuring in six matches for the Black Stars since his debut in 2022, he is yet to find the net. Williams participated in Ghana’s recent games against Angola in March.