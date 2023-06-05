The Paramount Chief and President of the Some Traditional Council in the Volta Region, Togbui Adamah III, has distanced himself from the recent press conference held by certain chiefs.

The chiefs issued a 14-day ultimatum to Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, Founder of the Perez Chapel International, to appear before the traditional authority.

Togbui Adamah III, urging the public to disregard the directive, instead called for a cease-fire and peace, noting that the Archbishop had already apologized for his remarks.

In an interview with TV3’s Nana Kweku Aduah on Monday, June 5, Togbui Adamah III expressed his lack of association with the events that unfolded in Nogokpo.

He questioned the chiefs’ authority and the legal basis on which they relied, stating, “Did they have the capacity to do that? On what law are they relying on?”

He further clarified that the shrine involved in the matter was not located in Nogokpo but rather in Gbakadza.

Togbui Adamah III emphasized that as a Paramount Chief, he could only address complaints from his subjects who directly oversaw issues related to the shrine.

However, he confirmed that no official complaints had been brought to his attention.

He stated that the matter would be discussed during the Council meeting to determine the appropriate course of action.

Togbui Adamah III expressed surprise at the threats made during the press conference, as he had no knowledge of such proceedings.

The chiefs of Nogokpo, a town in the Volta Region, had summoned Archbishop Charles Agyinasare to appear before them within 14 days.

Dissatisfied with the Archbishop’s explanation regarding his comment that labeled Nogokpo as the headquarters of demons in the region, the chiefs sought the intervention of the National Peace Council to facilitate a resolution.

Nufialaga Mawufemor Korbla Nonyigbey, the convenor of the community, expressed concerns about the lack of remorse or regret in the Archbishop’s clarification.

Nonyigbey believed that the remarks were intentionally meant to tarnish the reputation of the people of Nogokpo and weaken African Traditional Religion.

The chiefs called for Archbishop Charles Agyinasare to appear before the council of elders of the Nogokpo community within 14 days for an amicable resolution.

Archbishop Agyinasare had previously explained that his comments about Nogokpo were not intended to cause harm.

He described Nogokpo as the headquarters of demons in the Volta Region and cited personal experiences to illustrate his point.

However, following criticisms, the Archbishop clarified that he had no intention to cast a slur upon the people of Nogokpo or the Volta Region.

He expressed regret for any misrepresentation or misinformation surrounding his comments and emphasized his commitment to serving God’s people and the nation.

