A concerned group calling itself Concerned Citizens of Assin North has issued a call to the leadership of all political parties intending to participate in the upcoming by-election.

They have urged the parties to carefully select a qualified candidate who genuinely cares about the well-being of the constituency and is dedicated to representing it in Parliament.

Isaac Ofori, the chairman of the group, emphasized the importance of subjecting aspiring candidates to rigorous scrutiny.

By doing so, the group hopes to prevent any potential issues that could lead to future by-elections. It is their sincere desire to ensure a stable and effective representation for Assin North.

The group pleaded with all stakeholders involved in the upcoming by-election to prioritize a violence-free, transparent, and fair electoral process.

They express concern over the previous by-elections held in Atiwa, Talensi, and Ayawaso West Wuogon, which were marred by violence.

“The people of Assin North wish to avoid such unfortunate incidents and instead create an environment that fosters progress and development for their constituency” they said.

The youth hope that their calls will be heeded by all relevant parties and stakeholders, resulting in a peaceful and successful by-election that safeguards the interests and aspirations of the constituency.

