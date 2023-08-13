Actress and model Efia Odo engaged in a lighthearted eating contest with YouTuber and Comedian Ras Nene.

The contest featured a sizable earthenware bowl filled with fufu, accompanied by a generous serving of soup and an array of meats and fish.

In a video capturing the event, the skit’s cast members, including Pilato, cheered on Efia Odo as she emerged victorious in the competition.

Chants of “Efia Odo Champion” filled the air, while she celebrated her triumph by dancing and playfully licking her fingers clean. Meanwhile, Ras Nene was determinedly attempting to finish his own portion of the food in his earthenware bowl.

As the jubilation continued, Efia Odo, in a good-natured gesture, offered to help Ras Nene complete his meal.

This action seemingly agitated him, and he shot her a stern look. The interaction added an extra layer of humor to the friendly competition and left those present amused by the spirited exchange.