Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mark Addo, has argued that the Black Stars must be managed by a quality coach and not a coach with an affiliation.

The senior national team has in recent times witnessed different coaches.

CK Akonnor, Milovan Rajevac, and Otto Addo have all managed the Black Stars under the current Kurt Okraku-led administration.

The team is currently managed by former Brighton and Newcastle United manager, Chris Hughton.

The former Premier League manager was appointed following Otto Addo’s resignation after Ghana’s poor performance at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

However, Mr Addo said the appointment of a Black Stars coach must be based on quality.

“Selecting a Black Stars coach should be about quality and not where the coach comes from,” he told Nhyira FM.

“Ghanaians were complaining we are not giving our local coaches the opportunity when we brought in expatriates.

“We cannot lower the standards and expect positive results,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will return to action on September 7 when they take on the Central African Republic (CAR) in the final group game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.