Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President, Mark Addo, has opened up on the reason behind the appointment of Otto Addo ahead of the 2022 World Cup playoffs.

Milovan Rajevac who was in charge of the team was sacked after the country’s poor performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The Black Stars suffered a group phase exit after amassing just one point in three games.

However, the Ghana FA settled on Otto Addo as the interim coach ahead of the World Cup playoffs against Nigeria.

He was assisted by Didi Dramani, and George Boateng with Chris Hughton serving as the technical director.

Otto Addo masterminded Ghana’s qualification to the Mundial in Qatar but resigned from his role after exiting the tournament at the group phase with just three points after a win against South Korea and defeats against Portugal and Uruguay.

The GFA was criticized over the appointment of Otto Addo after the country’s early exit.

But Mr Addo in an interview opened up on the reason behind the appointment of the Borussia Dortmund assistant coach.

Mark Addo

“The FA is not happy with the frequent changes of coaches but the populace is also interested in the results,” he told Nhyira FM.

“The pressure from the populace is part of the reason the national team is in this way.

“Personally, I am not happy with the dwindling performance of the Black Stars.”

He continued, “With Otto Addo, we should not forget that he was part of Milovan Rajevac’s technical team and to avoid frequent changes, we appointed him.

“We were in Germany but we could not match the demands of Borussia Dortmund and that is the reason why we appointed him.

“Even when Chris Hughton came, he only had to build on the team left behind by Otto Addo,” he added.

The Ghana Football Association, however, confirmed Chris Hughton as the substantive head coach on a 21-month deal following the resignation of Otto Addo and he is being assisted by Didi Dramani and George Boateng.