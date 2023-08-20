

Tolon MP, Habib Iddrisu, has commiserated with the families of the four farmers who drowned in the Golinga Irrigation Dam.

The entire Galinkpegu community in the Tolon District in the Northern Region was thrown into a state of shock after the four farmers drowned in the dam when their canoe capsised last Saturday.

They were said to have been returning from their farm when the incident occurred around 3 pm.

Alhassan Zakaria 40; Yakubu Danaa, 45; Alhassan Musah, 45; and Issahaku Musah, have since been retrieved and handed over to their families for burial in line with Islamic customs.

Reports indicate that they were seven onboard the canoe when the accident occurred but three managed to swim ashore, leaving the four who unfortunately drowned.

The Tolon District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Abdallah Salifu, who confirmed the incident, said that a search party, including some local folks and personnel of NADMO, searched for about 24 hours and was able to retrieve all the bodies.

Habib Iddrisu, who was with the families, said, “l was shocked to hear the death of the four people who are indigenous people of this land.

“May Allah receive their soul and accept them in his bosom”.

