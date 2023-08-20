Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mark Addo, says the Black Stars cannot afford to miss out on the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana after five games played in Group E sit top with nine points and will need a draw in their final group game to secure a place in the tournament.

The Black Stars will host the Central African Republic (CAR) on September 7 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Ahead of the game, Mr Addo said the four-time African champions cannot afford to miss out on the tournament.

“We are playing against the Central African Republic in September and I think we must do well to qualify,” he told Nhyira FM.

“We cannot afford to miss out on the AFCON in Ivory Coast. We will need the fans to come in their numbers to support the Black Stars,” he added.

The 2023 AFCON will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

Meanwhile, Chris Hughton, who is the head coach of the Black Stars is expected to name his squad for the game by the end of this month.

Ghana will hope to end its 41 years AFCON trophy drought.