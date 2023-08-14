The body of the fourth person who drowned in the Galinkpegu dam in the Tolon District has been found.

The deceased was one of four farmers who drowned on Saturday, August 12 in the Golinga dam when they were returning from the farm.

The Tolon District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Abdallah Salifu, confirmed the discovery to Citi News after a search party recovered the body.

They were seven in number on a canoe when the incident happened, but four, unfortunately, lost their lives.

Mr Salifu advised canoe operators in the area to stop overloading and also cautioned those engaged in fishing at the dam to be careful with their fishing operations.

