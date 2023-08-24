The National Identification Authority (NIA) will commence the registration exercise for first-time Ghana card applicants on August 28, 2023.

The NIA will provide this service free of charge to Ghanaians aged 15 years and above.

This initiative allows eligible Ghanaians who have not registered for the Ghana Card to do so.

Registration and issuance will be available at eight out of the NIA’s 16 Regional Offices and all 276 District Offices across the country.

In a statement, NIA noted some of its regional offices will not be a part of the registration process due to its premium service.

They include Kumasi, Sunyani, Techiman, Koforidua, Tamale, Ho, Takoradi, and its Sefwi Wiawso offices.

The exercise, according to NIA, has been necessitated by receiving 484,000 blank cards from technical partners Identity Management Systems II Limited (IMS II) and CalBank PLC, following an initiative by the Ministry of Finance.

The registration process will occur in two phases, thus restricted registration for public sector workers on government payroll.

This will start on August 28, 2023, and conclude on September 8, 2023.

The goal is to verify these workers on the payroll system of the Controller and Accountant General’s Department using their Ghana cards.

Applicants are therefore required to present their July 2023 payslips alongside mandatory registration documents.

The second phase is the open registration, which will start on September 11 for all Ghanaians aged 15 years and above who have not applied for the Ghana Card.

During this phase, Ghanaians can also replace lost, stolen, or damaged cards and correct personal information at any of the NIA’s 286 Operational Offices across the country.

However, while first-time registration is free, there is a GHS 34.50 statutory fee for card replacements or record corrections.

Additionally, NIA offers Special Mobile Registration services for households and institutions with specific fees.

