The Board Chairman of Genser Energy, Nana Otwasuom Osae Nyampong VI, has disclosed that illegal miners are digging beneath the newly laid gas pipelines in the Ashanti region in search of gold.

In an interview with Citi News, he stressed the immediate necessity for intervention, calling upon Chiefs responsible for these territories to enlighten their communities about the perils associated with such actions.

Nyampong VI cautioned against the severe repercussions of these activities, highlighting the imminent danger to the miners themselves and the integrity of the gas pipeline infrastructure.

He mentioned the hazardous combination of the miners’ operations and the presence of combustible gas, which could potentially lead to explosive incidents.

He implored residents to prioritize safety over the allure of uncertain riches, urging them not to jeopardize their lives in pursuit of wealth.

“Those on the right of way have begun prospecting for minerals along our gas pipelines, simply put galamseyers have begun digging under our pipeline to see if they can strike its reach overnight, it is a very dangerous enterprise because when you are digging, you are using some force and a little sparkle of fire may touch the gas and you will lose your life with the explosion that will happen.

“We will appeal to the Chiefs who own these lands on the right of way to educate their citizenry that there is no gainsaying that you are going to look for gold and you may not come back home. You shouldn’t exchange your life for wealth, which you may not even get.”

Meanwhile, Genser Energy, a Ghanaian-owned independent power producer, has extended heartfelt appreciation to all stakeholders involved in the successful construction of a 110-kilometre natural gas pipeline.

This critical infrastructure will power the 250-megawatt Kumasi 1 Thermal Power Plant (K1TPP) and future plants (500MW AKSA, 330MW CENIT), marking a significant advancement in the country’s power sector.

