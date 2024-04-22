The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has set a deadline for the government, demanding resolution of their service conditions by May 31, 2024.

Frustration has mounted within the association due to the government’s prolonged delay in implementing the National Labour Commission’s (NLC) Arbitral Award Orders and agreed-upon service conditions.

Among their demands is the compensation of each member with one month’s salary for additional duties performed in 2022, alongside other pressing issues.

Dr. Prince Obeng-Himah, the National President of CETAG, mentioned these concerns during a press briefing in Accra on Monday.

He said should the government fail to address their grievances by the stipulated date, the association would be compelled to explore alternative actions.

“We would like to send a very strong signal and a message to our employer in unambiguous terms that we shall take our destinies into our own hands if, by 31st May 2024, all the outstanding compulsory arbitration awards as listed below are not fully implemented.

“We wish to call on the FWSC, GTEC, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relation, MoE, and the MoF to immediately comply with the NLC’s compulsory arbitration award orders in the supreme interest of industrial peace.

“We also call on the President of the Republic of Ghana, his excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, the speaker of Parliament of Ghana, the Chief Justice, and the Chairman of the National Peace Council to prevail on the employer to uphold the rule of law by complying with the NLC’s compulsory arbitration award orders issued on 2nd May 2023 to prevent any industrial disturbance,” he stated.

