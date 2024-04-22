Scores of mourners on Saturday, April 20, 2024, joined the family of late Highlife musician, Kwabena Kwakye Kabobo popularly known as K. K. Kabobo to commemorate his one week celebration.

The event took place at the Police Depot Social Centre at Tesano, Accra.

It was a difficult moment for the family and loved ones who came together to mourn the Highlife icon.

In attendance were highlife legends including Amakye Dede, J. A Adofo, Amandzeba, and K Omari, among others.

Credit: DJ Flexi 1 Facebook

The veteran musician died on Thursday, March 14, 2024, after battling liver disease.

Credit: DJ Flexi 1 Facebook

The ‘Onyame Ehu Wu‘ hit-maker passed on at the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC) when he died upon arrival.

This was a few weeks after news about his illness came public, attracting support from former President John Mahama, Samira Bawumia, Wendy Shay and the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) among others.

Credit: DJ Flexi 1

The late musician left behind 16 children.

ALSO READ: