The family of three children who were crushed to death by a vehicle belonging to Makafui and Sons Lotto in the Volta region at Agotime Wodome in the Volta region has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare to probe the issue.

Mr. Emmanuel Xorse Adorbley, who spoke at a press conference on behalf of the family said the CEO of Makafui and Son’s Lotto and the driver had not visited the bereaved family.

He appealed to the IGP, Attorney General, the Human Rights Court, District police Commander and the Volta Regional Police Commander to expedite investigations into the matter.

They implore these authorities to ensure a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the incident, holding accountable both the driver and the company responsible for this avoidable tragedy.

In the spirit of justice and accountability, they demand that those responsible for the untimely death of their three innocent children face the consequences of their actions.

Their quest for justice is not only for their own healing but also to set a precedent to ensure drivers in the area are responsible.

“Should no action be taken within the next two weeks, the peaceful people of Wodome Abenyinase Electoral Area are left with no choice but to explore alternative avenues to secure justice for their beloved children” the bereaved family said.

READ ALSO:

Ghanaian fitness athlete breaks Guinness World Record

Frustrated teenage mother wants to give away five-month old baby

2024 polls: Let your polling agents shine their eyes – Opambour…