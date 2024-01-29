The just-ended parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party witnessed an intensive battle between incumbent MPs and other candidates in the Ashanti region.

At the end of polls, some incumbent MPs, including Eugene Boakye Antwi, the outspoken member of parliament for Subin and MP for Bosome Freho, Akwasi Boateng lost their chances to make it to the 9th parliament.

Meanwhile, MP for Adansi Asokwa, K.T. Hammond and MP for Bantama, Francis Asenso Boakye, secured their slots to represent their party in this year’s parliamentary election after facing stiff opposition.

READ:

John Peter Amewu acclaimed as NPP parliamentary candidate for Hohoe

NPP Youth Organiser attacks Chairman in church [Video]

NPP primaries: Why I lost – Tema Central MP speaks