A teenage mother walked to the offices of Luv Fm and Nhyira Fm in Kumasi with a mission to give away her five-month-old baby.

If Hamdiza cannot find someone willing to accept the baby, she would be forced to dump the baby.

She told horrified station staff that the baby’s father had abandoned her and the child, leaving them without a place to stay or the means to care for the baby.

Her only option now is to give away the baby to give her a safe haven whiles she strives to survive.

