The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has settled the controversy surrounding the diplomatic passport issued to Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng.

According to her, man of God also called Kwabena Adu Gyamfi in official records at the Passport Office, was granted a diplomatic passport based on his status as a prominent citizen traveling abroad for essential government engagements.

Madam Botchwey revealed this while responding to inquiries by Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in Parliament on Friday, March 15, 2024.

The Foreign Minister explained that, the decision to issue the diplomatic passport in the name of Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is because the application was supported by all necessary valid documentation, including his previous ordinary passport bearing the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

This process, she emphasized, adhered to fundamental legal principles governing such matters.

“In this case, Mr Adu Gyamfi was considered a prominent citizen traveling abroad on important government business. It is a basic principle of law. Diplomatic passport DX006845 was issued in the name of Kwabena Adu Gyamfi because the application was backed by requisite valid documents including previous ordinary passports” Madam Botchwey added.

Background

Mr. Ablakwa in his exposé in 2023 alleged that the Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng possessed multiple passports.

“From unassailable and irreproachable documents in my possession, Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng AKA Kwabena Adu Gyamfi uses multiple passports and multiple identification cards with different names and different dates of birth as his special modus operandi.” Ablakwa said.

He also alleged that JNS Talent Centre Ltd owned by Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng was paid some GH¢2.6 million to help build the National Cathedral, under the pseudonym name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

According to him, documents in his possession reveal that Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is the same as Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng who still serves on the National Cathedral Board as an Executive Council Member/Director.

The Human Rights Court on Thursday, July 13, dismissed an application by the Founder and General Overseer of Power Chapel Worldwide, Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng, which sought to restrain the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, from discussing him in relation to the National Cathedral.

Lawyers for Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng filed the contempt charges after the MP was seen in a video refusing to be served with court documents relating to a defamation suit brought against him and kicking the documents with his foot.

Reverend Kusi Boateng sued the NDC legislator for making publications suggesting that he is engaged in a conflict of interest and double identity for allegedly operating under another name, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

