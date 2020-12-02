Member of Parliament (MP) for Anyaa Sowutuom, Shirley Ayokor Botchwey has given clarity to comments she made about John Dumelo.

The MP in a press release said her comments were not meant to be an attack on anyone, saying the comment she sought to make was that it does not take only popularity to win an election.

Madam Botchwey who doubles as the Foreign Affairs Minister while campaigning for her colleague Lydia Seyram Alhassan in Ayawaso West Wuogon made the comments which have received a lot of backlashes.

The lawmaker on the campaign platform said “Parliament is for serious-minded people and not people who have done some movies and think they are popular.”

‘It is a serious place, I will tell him, the laws of the country are enacted in parliament. If our President can continue his job very well, he needs Lydia Alhassan in Parliament to do the job so that all you need as a constituency will be easily given to you,” she added.

RELATED:

The comments incurred the wrath of movie industry players as they did not sink well with them.

Addressing the concerns in her statement, however, Madam Ayorkor claimed some political opportunists were trying to take advantage of the comments.

She said the creative art industry was dear to her heart, urging the public to treat her opponents’ propaganda with the contempt it deserves.

She used the opportunity to reassure members of the industry of her respect and continued support for the industry.

Read the full statement below: