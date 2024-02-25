The Works and Housing Ministry has appointed Manasseh Atta Boahene as its new spokesperson.

Mr. Boahene, a seasoned professional with a rich economics and public relations background, brings a wealth of experience to the position.

Having previously served as the government spokesperson on the economy, Boahene’s transition to this new role is seen as a natural progression, given his aptitude for navigating complex economic matters and articulating them effectively to the public.

A graduate of the University of Ghana, Boahene holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Study of Religions and a Master of Philosophy in Economics.

Currently pursuing a Doctorate in Development Economics, his academic pursuits underscore his commitment to furthering his expertise in the field.

As the newly appointed spokesperson, Mr. Boahen is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the narrative surrounding the Ministry’s initiatives, fostering constructive dialogue, and ultimately, helping the public understand the various projects the Ministry embarks on.

