Former Works and Housing Minister, Samuel Atta Akyea, has explained why he did not resign as Works and Housing Minister.

He indicated that, though a large amount of his budget was not released for projects, he needed to help President Akufo-Addo achieve his vision.

Mr Atta Akyea was not re-appointed as Minister in President Akufo-Addo’s second term. He was replaced by Presidential staffer, Francis Asenso Boakye.

There were speculations that, he was replaced due to non-performance as Works and Housing Minister.

But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Mr Atta Akyea said a lot of things impeded his progress at the Ministry.

The Abuakwa South Member of Parliament said reducing the housing deficit in the country was his priority but the President had other plans.

“The Minister is not supposed to overrule the President in terms of priority projects. I wanted to do housing but the President was focused on roads,” he stated.

Mr Atta Akyea said he was happy he left a good legacy and did not disgrace President Akufo-Addo who gave him the opportunity to serve the people of Ghana.