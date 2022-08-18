Vice President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Maurice Quansah, says head coach, Otto Addo, is unlikely to consider Asamoah Gyan for the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana’s all-time top scorer, Gyan, revealed in an interview with BBC Sports that he is keen on playing for the Black Stars at the World Cup to be staged in Qatar.

“Anything can happen, it has happened before back in 1994 when Roger Milla came back from retirement to play in the World Cup,” he said.

”But I haven’t retired yet, I haven’t announced my retirement, I have been out for almost two years now due to injuries and my body shutting down.

“I just need to get my body back in shape, so I have started training of course and I’ll see how my body reacts to playing competitive football.”

However, speaking to Joy Sports, Mr Quansah said the former Sunderland goal poacher will not be fit in time to give Addo a selection headache.

“I wonder if he [Asamoah Gyan] will be able to get himself in that peak condition to get Otto Addo to look in his direction,” he said.

“At his peak, he was a fantastic footballer. He gave his best to football and to the nation. We want to remember him for all the good memories he gave us than just trying to push himself into the national team.

“The Black Stars are going through transition and I don’t think Otto Addo and the coaches are looking in that direction.”

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H with Uruguay, South Korea and Portugal.