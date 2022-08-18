Former President John Mahama has penned a heartfelt tribute in honour of late National Democratic Congress (NDC) Northern Regional Chairman, Ibrahim Mobila.

Mr Mahama has eulogised Chairman Mobila as a man of courage and selflessness who was dedicated to the NDC and to Ghana as a whole.

Taking to his Facebook page, he prayed for the soul of the departed to rest in peace.

“Allah grant him deserved rest,” he mourned.

Chairman Mobila passed on on Tuesday afternoon at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

He was said to be undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness.

Below is Mr Mahama’s post: