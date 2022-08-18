The Black Princesses have dumped out of the ongoing U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica in America after suffering a defeat against the Netherlands.

Ghana started the game on the front foot but it was the Netherlands who took the lead in the 28th minute through Liz Rijsbergen.

Susan Duah got a chance in the 35th minute through a Suzzy Dede Teye corner kick but her effort at goal was saved by Lisan Alkemade of the Netherlands.

Henry Ziva scored the second goal for the Netherlands after recess but a good team play saw Abdulai Mukarama put a long pass to Doris Boaduwaa who slotted home to reduce the deficit for the Princesses in the 53rd minute.

READ ALSO

Substitute Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah hit a long ball at the goal in the 64th minute but she missed as the Netherlands extended their lead again in the 65th minute through Liz Rijsbergen who scored her second on the day.

The Princesses pushed to reduce the setback but the Netherlands were awarded a penalty for a foul committed by Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah in the 83rd minute and Marit Auee made no mistake as she converts from the spot to give the Netherlands their fourth goal.

The Black Princesses exit the competition after finishing bottom of the Group table with no point.