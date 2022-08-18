Newly created Ahafo region has seen massive development three years after its creation, Regional Minister, George Boakye, has said.

According to him, the region has made significant progress in bringing development to the doorsteps of the people in key areas such as health, education, and governance to ensure that locals have access to social services.

Mr Boakye disclosed this in an exclusive interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

He indicated that, within a period of five and a half years of the Akufo-Addo government, Ahafo region has seen progress in agriculture, roads, trade and industry, rural/peri-urban/urban electrification, affordable housing, provision of logistics for security services, water and sanitation, employment creation and many others.

Education

Providing updates on education, Mr. Boakye said the region has been at the receiving end of significant investment in education by government. He said the result of which placed the region first as the hub of public basic education, as pupils in the region led in the first-ever National Standardized Test (NST) for Primary Four (P4) pupils.

The results of the NST, in which almost 390,000 P4 pupils from 14,883 public schools participated, showed that the region, together with the Western and Western North Regions emerged as a strong base for lower primary education.

In addition, the region placed second in the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), placing first in specific subjects like Mathematics, Integrated Science and Social Studies.

Mr Boakye also said the region since its creation has witnessed tremendous improvement in educational infrastructure including the construction of classroom blocks, dormitory blocks, assembly halls, administration blocks, teachers’ quarters, dining halls among others.

Health

In the area of health, the Minister said in line with government’s vision to create and expand access to health services and enhance the quality of health service delivery in the region, various development projects in the Health Sector in the Region were commenced and are progressing steadily with some being completed and others still under construction.

This includes the construction of a Poly Clinic at Mim in the Asunafo North Municipal Assembly, the construction of CHPS compound at Jachie, Atudrobesa, Konkontreso, Asutifi South District and many others.

Also, he said the construction of a district hospital in Kenyasi among hosts of many health projects are progressing steadily.

Mr. Boakye added that government’s flagship ‘Agenda 111’ hospital projects have taken off in the region. Contractors have mobilised to the site and construction at Kukuom and Kenyasi are both at the substructure stage.

He expressed his profound gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for the development in the area.