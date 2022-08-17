Head coach of Black Princesses, Ben Fokuo, has dismissed any chances of his team progressing to the knock-out stage of the U-20 Women’s World Cup after two successive defeats.

Ghana lost 3-0 to the USA in the opening game in Costa Rica before succumbing to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of defending champions, Japan.

However, the team still has a slim chance of making to the next phase, only if they beat Netherlands by a huge goal margin and Japan see off USA in the last group game.

“It is unfortunate we lost our second group game which means for the 6th attempt, we won’t make it past the group stage,” Fokuo said, quoted by Joy Sports.

“Our first half performance was better than the second half. We started the second half on a better note until we conceded the penalty which I think pushed the girls down a little bit.

“We conceded another penalty and it is unfortunate to concede through a penalty but I think we played better than our first game.

“We wanted to go at least to the quarter-finals but that didn’t happen. It is sad not to make it this time again so we will go back and work hard so that in the next edition, we will try our best to make it from the group stage,” he added.

Ghana will slug it out with Netherlands in their last group game on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.